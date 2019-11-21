CCJ President saddened at passing of Justice Chang

PRESIDENT of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Adrian Saunders, has expressed sadness at the passing of Ian Chang, the former acting Chief Justice here who passed away last Saturday.

“I am very saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Justice Ian Chang, CCH, who acted as Chief Justice of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana for many years. I have known Mr Justice Chang for almost 50 years as we were both students together at the Law Faculty of the University of the West Indies (Cave Hill). Ian’s passion for the law, for legal argument, for interrogating the most esoteric nuances of the law is legendary,” Justice Saunders said.

Saunders said it was no surprise to him that Chang ultimately achieved high judicial office in his native Guyana. “He has to his name, several outstanding judgements that are indelibly recorded in the law reports. These judgments span an impressive range of subject areas, again demonstrating the breadth of his knowledge of the law and his utter devotion to it. He has made an important contribution to the development of Guyanese and Caribbean jurisprudence. The judicial and legal profession in Guyana has lost a true champion of the law. Justice Chang will be sadly missed. On behalf of the Caribbean Court of Justice, I extend condolences to his family and to the judiciary of Guyana.”