Fostering care for children

HAVE you ever thought about becoming a Foster Parent? It usually comes about once you realise just how vulnerable children are and you need to do something—anything– to help them. You need a big heart and the right frame of mind when it comes to helping children through a rough patch in their lives. They will require a lot of love and attention.

While some adults do not have the requirements to be parents, others simply need a helping hand, along with some guidance and a little time to sort out their lives. When you decide to foster a child you have no idea from what type of background the child will come, as the circumstances vary from case to case. Fostering helps to lessen the trauma that is brought about when children are separated from loved ones. It offers the child some one-to-one attention from the foster parent and a sense of stability and support. Try our quiz on foster care to test your knowledge and when you have finished, check with the answers to see your score.

A What is a foster home? Is it…

a) A family-based setting where vulnerable children can stay temporarily

b) A permanent residence where children can make friends and eat a decent meal

c) An institution for children who are either homeless or orphaned

B To be a foster parent you must first …

a) Contact a children’s home and choose the child you would like to foster

b) Visit your doctor to ensure you are in good enough health to care for a child

c) Make an application to the Foster Care Unit at the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA)

C The test of a good foster parent is when he/she can…

a) Love the foster child unconditionally and never reprimand his/her wrongdoings

b) Love the foster child and give the child up when the time comes

c) Love the foster child and give the child gifts and money

D The process of becoming a foster parent is most definitely…

a) Long-winded and convoluted

b) Technical and intrusive

c) Simple and straightforward

E The most important skills for foster parents to possess are…

a) Patience and Understanding

b) Listening and Giving

c) Playing and Teaching

F Children who need to be fostered are usually

a) Just waiting in a children’s home for the right person to come along

b) Children who urgently need accommodation until their current circumstances can be corrected

c) Teenagers who are ageing out of the system and soon to become homeless

G Children who need to be fostered can only be…

a) Fostered by people who have been vetted and approved by the CPA

b) Fostered by members of their family who meet the requirements

c) Fostered by people who are strangers with good intentions

ANSWERS

A (a) Foster care is a temporary arrangement between the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) and a foster parent. Children can also be fostered by an appropriate family member such as a grandmother, aunt or uncle. However, all decisions are made in the best interest of the child.

B (c) Applications are welcomed at the Foster Care Unit (CPA) where you can also learn more about fostering. A medical examination and a police clearance are part of the procedure for potential foster parents.

C (b) Many people confuse fostering with adoption. Adoption is permanent, while fostering is temporary. Most foster children WILL be reunited with their families.

D (c) When the formalities are carried out efficiently, foster parents can be registered within six weeks or sooner. A home visit by CPA officers is part of the procedure to ensure that potential foster parents have suitable accommodation.

E (a) Some foster children need time to bond and settle into a new home. Remember how strange new things can seem when you are a child? Foster parents have to be adaptable and considerate towards the needs of the child.

F (b) Children are placed with foster parents by officers who work in the Foster Care Unit at the CPA. These children come from disadvantageous backgrounds. The length of each placement can vary from a couple of weeks to six months, but in some cases, even longer.

G (a) (b) Children can be fostered by registered foster parents OR by suitable family members (known as kinship care). However, anyone who intends to foster a child will be assessed by the CPA. The criteria and standard required to be a foster parent apply to all.

To find out more about fostering a child, you can contact the Foster Care Unit at the CPA on 231 8423.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child call the CPA hotline on 227 0979 or write to us at childcaregy@gmail.com

A MESSAGE FROM THE CHILDCARE AND PROTECTION AGENCY, MINISTRY OF SOCIAL PROTECTION