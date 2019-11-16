‘Boxing Board’ deeply regrets the passing of Dr. Carl Max Hanoman 

Dear Editor,

WE acknowledge and salute his enormous dedication to the development of the sport of professional boxing in Guyana over nearly four decades.

Our records indicate that Dr. Hanoman served with great distinction from May 1, 1987 to the time of his demise as the Chief Medical Officer of the Board. He presided at ringside for over 156 boxing cards involving 797 boxers, and served on the executive under three consecutive administrations.

His contribution to the important medical aspect of professional boxing, as best as we are aware, is unparalleled in the local history of the sport. His unmistakable and accustomed presence at ringside will be truly missed. The members of the Guyana Boxing of Control offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Hanoman.

Regards,

Peter Abdool