US-based ‘homey’ releases new single, music video

RENWICK Duesbury formerly known as Epraise has recently released his debut single and music video titled “You Cover Me”.

The message of the song speaks about God’s daily protection over our lives. We often take for granted the unseen attacks but God is constantly covering us and keeping us.

The soundtrack comprises of a unique, trendy afro beat fusion. The song was created with the intent to invoke a grateful and celebratory attitude for the artiste and the listeners.

Renwick is no stranger to understanding the importance of God’s covering. His passion for living comes from being broken, torn, cast out and homeless. He knew there was a higher purpose and kept the faith.

He believes that everyone has a purpose and life is meaningless if your purpose is unknown. Jesus does not only forgive sins but he reconnects us to our God-given purpose. This has become the soundtrack of Renwick’s life

Renwick Duesbury was born in the United Kingdom and grew up in Guyana.

He currently resides in the United States where he started “Living on Purpose Records,” which focuses on music and content that will inspire people to live on purpose by spreading the message of Jesus Christ.

You can find the single and video on YouTube and other social media platforms.