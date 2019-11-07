Allegiance Corporations, JD Carn ICT Guyana Inc. shooting with Rawle Toney/Mackeson 3X3 Classic

ALLEGIANCE Corporations and JD Carn ICT Guyana Inc. are the latest entities to align themselves with this weekend’s Rawle Toney/Mackeson 3X3 Classic, which will be played at the Burnham Basketball Court. The tournament starts from 18:00 hrs each day.

Yesterday, at the 704 Sports Bar, Allegiance Cooperation made a monetary donation of an undisclosed sum, while JD Carn ICT Guyana Inc. presented their company-branded jerseys which will be worn in the finals of the tournament that will see the winner pocketing $300,000.

Company secretary of Allegiance Corporations Inc., Rhonda Roberts, pointed out that the company is relatively new on the market and as such, the tournament provides a perfect platform for them to announce their Marketing and Communication services to Guyana.



Roberts said along with the other Director of the company, Jamal Shamsudeen, sports is seen as an important part of their core values and they were more than happy to support.

Ocey Phillips, country manager of JD Carn ICT Guyana Inc. told the media the Trinidad and Tobago-based company, which recently set up shop in Guyana, is known for being sports oriented and this also is their first major event being on board as sponsors.

JD Carn’s business is the delivery of telecommunications and ICT services, using workflows built upon solid project and quality management foundations and which save time and money.

Incorporated in 2014, the company’s main areas of focus are in Outside Plant (OSP), engineering and construction services (Telecommunication) and installation services.

Meanwhile, organiser Rawle Toney said the he was overwhelmed at the support shown and promised that the two-day tournament will deliver as promised.

Apart from the lavish first-place prize, the second and third place teams will go home with $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) will also host their National 3-point shoot-out on the final day of the tournament when the winner will go home with $25,000 and bragging rights for a year.

FireSide Grill ‘n’ Chill, one of the sponsors of the tournament, will give $1,000 to every player who makes a four-point play from the ‘Fire Shot’ spot.

Ansa McAl, under their Mackeson brand and the Guyana Lottery Company’s Let’s Bet Sports, are the tournament’s main sponsors, which also includes ‘STUFF’, Slingerz Family Entertainment, the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Trophy Stall.