Intermediate boxing champion Bess loses in first round clash at National Open

INTERMEDIATE Bantamweight champion Andre Bess lost his first round battle against GDF’s Clinton Clarke when action in the Terrence Alli, National Elites/Youth and Female Open Championships got underway at the National Gymnasium on Friday night.

Clarke, who survived an opening round standing eight-count from a crushing right to the mid-section, was able to weather the storm against the Berbician, who was initially aggressive and focused.

That aggression worked against the Rose Hall Town Jammers’ boxer, who slowed down in the second round, which allowed Clarke, who boxed with a level head, to capitalise with some big punches of his own. Bess recuperated in the third, but he did not do enough to convince the ringside judges.

The Terrence Alli National Open, which will be used to select a national team for next month’s Caribbean Boxing Championships in T&T, started with three exhibition bouts between GDF boxers.

Jermain Grant and Anthony Lustal matched gloves, before Anzeemul Lewis battled Lincoln Murray and Lyndon Bennett faced Neil Warden.

After those bouts, the juniors battled in the welterweight semi-finals.

In both clashes, the referee stopped the fight in the second round. Winston Pompey Warriors Boxing Gym fighter Alex Butcher defeated Rose Hall Jammers’ Nicholas Deheart, while Butcher’s gym-mate Sherlon Stephen went down to the best junior boxer in last month’s Intermediate competition, Mark Crawford (Forgotten Youth Foundation).

The final bout of the night was a close encounter between FYF’s Kareem Boyce and GDF’s Clairmont Gibson in a lightweight battle.

The GDF boxer was more aggressive in his approach. Although the boxers had a relatively even first round, Gibson was able to impose himself with his antics in the subsequent rounds. He dropped his gloves at times almost to tempt the more reserved Boyce to throw punches. Although the FYF boxer kept his ground, Gibson was able to gain points with his aggression, which resulted in him winning the close bout.

The three-day competition, which will have the best amateur boxers battling, was expected to continue last night before it concludes tonight.