Dwayne Bravo backs decision to drop younger brother

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has backed the decision by selectors to drop his younger brother, Darren Bravo, for the upcoming Afghanistan series.

Acknowledging Darren’s recent poor form, Dwayne said the time away would allow the left-hander to revisit his batting and come back even stronger for future West Indies duty.

West Indies clash with the Afghans in a one-off Test, three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20s, in a series running from November 5 to December 1 in India.

Maybe it’s the right choice at this time,” Dwayne Bravo told CNC3 Television here.

“This tour in India is one Test match (and) a few one-dayers. Darren hasn’t been the batsman that we all expect and want to see performance-wise. Sometimes you need that moment for yourself to go back into the basics.”

Darren was West Indies’ leading batsman before an ill-advised tweet aimed at former Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, Dave Cameron, resulted in his being sent home from a tour in November, 2016 and subsequently sidelined from international and domestic duty for two years.

He only returned to action 12 months ago but has since struggled to recapture his form across all formats and has averaged 13 from five Tests, 22 from 16 One-Day Internationals and 17 from eight T20 Internationals since.

Dwayne, a former one-day captain, said Darren’s non-selection could also have a positive effect on his motivation.

“Maybe not being selected will hurt him and he now will be more determined to come back (stronger) and the hunger is going to come back,” Dwayne explained.

Darren Bravo’s axing is one of several changes to the Windies squad announced on Tuesday. As previously indicated, fellow Trinidadian Kieron Pollard has replaced all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite at the helm while Phil Simmons has taken over as head coach.

Former Test off-spinner and Windies head coach, Roger Harper, is the new chief selector and will be joined by former Windward Islands batsman Miles Bascombe and Simmons.

Dwayne praised the changes, noting Darren had an excellent relationship with Pollard, and expected them to work well together in the future.

“They both have a very good professional relationship and that is what is needed in the cricket,” he said.

“The selection panel is honest and looking to give everyone opportunities, not just saying this one no longer can play and this one can play.”

Dwayne Bravo is currently recovering from an injury which kept him out of the just-concluded Caribbean Premier League.