Domestic Airways plane crashes at Aricheng

A Piper PA31 Cherokee aircraft, bearing registration 8R-HAI, crashed on take-off at Aricheng in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni on Thursday morning.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Bernard Singh, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) stated in a release.

Reports are that Singh survived the crash and a search and rescue operation is underway to bring him to the city for medical attention.

The aircraft, which is owned by Domestic Aviation, was destined for Ekereku Top at the time.It was shuttling between the two locations.

According to the GCAA, Air Traffic Services at Timehri confirmed that an emergency locator signal was received from Search and Rescue Satellite Aided Tracking (SARSAT).

The location was confirmed to be 2.71 Nautical Mile Northwest of Aricheng aerodrome. Search and Rescue Unit has been activated and ongoing.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority has commenced investigation.

In March 2014, Singh was behind the controls when the aircraft he was operating crashed after take-off from Arau in Region Seven. Two other persons survived that crash.

Domestic Aviation has been recovering from another plane crash which occurred in February this year.

That crash claimed the life of young pilot Randy Liverpool who died while attempting to land the Cessna 206 at Eteringbang.Charles was placed before the courts for matters relevant to that plane crash.