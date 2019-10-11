CurlFete deemed grandest event of this weekend

On Sunday, the Promenade Gardens will be transformed into a real life doll house to host CurlFete Natural Hair and Beauty Expo 2019, and the anticipation is building up.

The fun starts from 9:00am and ends at 9:00pm, and tickets are only $1,000, but more will have to be paid at the gate.

The event is known to attract thousands of patrons who enjoy the ambiance created, with their family and friends.

Now in its fourth year, CurlFete has worked its way up to become one of the most anticipated events in the latter part of the year, and 2019 is promised to be bigger and better.

Over the years the event was themed with different creative concepts that made it interesting for patrons, and this year it has been themed ‘Doll House’. Creating now the opportunity for patrons to dress like dolls and showcase their creative fashion taste.

CEO of CurlFete, Tamika Henry-Fraser said that this year much team work was exercised to make the event grand. She said that this event started out four years ago to celebrate girls with dark skin and kinky hair, the unconventional beauties, encouraging them to embrace their natural beauty.

However, it has evolved over the years and is now an event that celebrates all natural textures and skin tones, and overall celebration of diversified beauty. What is also incorporated are fun and exciting activities to keep the audience well engaged.

Tamika said that many exciting things are in store this year including a fashion show, hair expo competition, the live panel discussion, cultural presentations, and many more giveaways.

The venue will also have many vendors who play a great role in the fun aspect of CurlFete, which includes beauticians and creatives who will have their pieces on sale and will have for giveaways as well.

Tickets can be purchased from Koko Natural Hair store, RareFinz Boutique, Makeda, Renee Chester BROMELIAD.rnc, Salon Grace, Sister to Sisters Beauty Salon, That Look Boutique.