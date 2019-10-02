GDF coast guard officer nabbed with illegal gun, marijuana

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard Captain, Dominic Gilphin, was busted with an illegal firearm, ammunition and marijuana after his vehicle was intercepted at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, on Monday evening.

Reports indicate that the 30 year-old of Hubu Village, East Bank Essequibo had a 30-year-old miner of Luther Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, Berbice, as a passenger when he was stopped by law enforcement officers and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station.

At the police station, the vehicle was searched and police found a .32 Taurus pistol with magazine and two live rounds of ammunition in the middle pocket of the car.

During the search of the trunk, a parcel wrapped with transparent plastic containing suspected marijuana was found.

The GDF officer was questioned and two other persons were arrested. The persons were identified as a 28-year-old farmer of West Bank Demerara and a 40- year-old of Vreed en Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

When contacted, police confirmed the arrest but were reluctant to divulge more information.

Meanwhile, the GDF said it has launched an investigation which will not interfere with the Police Force’s inquiry. The GDF noted that the coast guard has been interdicted.