Sri Lanka replaces suspended Zimbabwe for India T20 tour – BCCI

MUMBAI, India (Reuters) – Sri Lanka will tour India in January to play three Twenty20 internationals, replacing suspended Zimbabwe, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said yesterday.

The International Cricket Council, the world governing body of the sport, suspended Zimbabwe in July as the country’s cricket administration was not free from government interference.

“In the wake of Zimbabwe’s suspension by ICC, the BCCI invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series,” BCCI said in a statement.

“Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed its participation.”

Itinerary:

January 5 – 1st T20

January 7 – 2nd T20

January 10 – 3rd T20