Trial of former senior clerk of GRA set for September 13

A 32-year-old former senior clerk attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was arraigned before senior magistrate Leron Daly, on September 6, 2019 at the Georgetown Magistrates’ court.

Wayne Sam of Timerhi, East Bank Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

It is alleged that, on May 29, 2018, at GRA, Camp Street, Georgetown, Sam attempted to incite Christopher Ramadon to commit a felony, that is to say, he paid Ramadon $2,000 to forge a Guyana motor vehicle license.

Sam’s attorney, Ashley Henry, made an application for bail on the grounds that her client is the father of two and is the sole breadwinner for his family.

The attorney explained that Sam now works as a taxi driver to maintain his family.

Magistrate Daly granted the defendant $25,000 bail and adjourned the matter until September 13, 2019.