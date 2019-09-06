Hero CPL 2019| Emrit looking to have a good game for Patriots against Amazon Warriors tonight

Shoaib Malik’s injury not severe

AN Amazon Warrior for three years, Rayad Emrit will suit up for his new side tonight, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, when they take on Guyana Amazon Warriors at Guyana National Stadium, Providence, here at 20:00hrs.

Having suffered a loss in their opening game against the Trinbago Knight Riders on Wednesday, Emrit maintained that Patriots will be looking to rebound strongly and hopefully grab the result that his side needs.

Reflecting on that game at the pre-game press conference at the Marriott Hotel, Guyana, Emrit said, “We had a decent game, we were in a position to win but losing three wickets in four overs did not help.”

“Our batsmen need to step up against a very good Amazon Warriors side. Hopefully we can get that right and the result that we need.”

He also spoke of the Patriots non-dependence on any one player saying; “We don’t rely on any one player, I have learnt a lot from my three years with the Warriors and I have tried to pass that on to the team, hopefully they can buy into it.”

Emrit further noted; “I am excited to be back in Guyana, I know I still have fans here and I love them just as much as they love me. I just want to have a great game and contribute to a successful outing.”

Meanwhile, Amazon Warriors vice-captain and man-of-the-match in the first game, Chris Green doesn’t feel as though his side needs to change much heading into tonight’s game.

“It was a really good feeling to start the way we did, it was not the smoothest of games but we came out victorious in the end. There is still a long way to go in the tournament and we will be looking to play good cricket and continue along the successful path.”

After being struck on the hand during the Warriors 13-run win over the St Lucia Zouks on Thursday night, captain Shoaib Malik has not suffered any serious injury.

It is not yet clear if he will take the field in tonight’s game but Green noted; Malik had a scan, it seems to be in the all-clear; he should be fine. Obviously he’s an important player for us, being the captain and all.”

Green also spoke of the importance of the crowd support and thanked the Guyanese for their die-hard backing of the Amazon Warriors over the years.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Anthony Bramble (wicketkeeper), Chris Green, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Ben Laughlin, Saurabh Netravalkar, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Clinton Pestano, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Shadab Khan, Romario Shepherd, Shoaib Malik (captain), Keagan Simmons, Odean Smith.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Aaron Jones, Akeem Jordan, Fabian Allen, Shamarh Brooks, Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Rayad Emrit, Laurie Evans, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jeremiah Louis, Mohammad Hafeez, Jason Mohammed, Kjorn Ottley, Devon Thomas, Usama Mir.