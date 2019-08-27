Mining sector becoming more ‘environmentally conscious’

– Trotman says at opening of mining, quarrying conference

GUYANA’S Mining Sector is becoming more “environmentally conscious” and the authorities are working to restructure the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) in order to focus more on geological and mining activities.

This is according to Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, who was, at the time, addressing participants at the official opening of National Mining and Quarrying Conference at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston on Monday morning.

“Our regulatory framework is also improving. We are revising the mining act to allow for better management of our mineral resources,” Trotman told the gathering which included Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma and Chairman of the GGMC’s Board, Stanley Ming, as well as GGMC Commissioner, Newell Dennison.

According to Trotman, the mining sector has become more efficient and effective beginning at the exploration stage where cutting edge technologies have helped eliminate some of the risks associated with prospecting.

As he elaborated on the advancements in the sector, he said Lidar surveys, satellite imagery, improved geophysical and geochemical analyses are among various forms of technology that allow for “multi- element recognition” which means that even before one spade of earth is mined, a miner can be assured of the potential returns on his / her investment.

Trotman said that Guyana has come a long way from the days of river mining – a feat he deemed a dangerous endeavour. “In the 150 plus years of organised mining in Guyana, the industry has grown leaps and bounds and continues to rapidly expand, without losing efficacy and relevance even as the black gold of oil is about to flow,” he said.

As regards the oil sector, Trotman said that while he is extremely confident that oil will draw parallel, it will “never replace mining for its importance and value to the people and culture of Guyana.” He said too that these days there are still ttraditional ‘pork-knockers’ and small miners in the sector and the authorities continue to appreciate their sacrifice which adds significantly to gold declarations.

“I believe we are getting better at what we do in the sector,” he added.

As he spoke of the progress made in the sector, he said that the authorities were able to significantly expand access to lands for small miners by facilitating four mining lotteries in Georgetown, Mahdia, Port Kaituma and Bartica, and they have reciprocated. “I also wish to announce that preparations are in place for a mining lottery to be held in Mahdia in the coming weeks,” he said.

As he spoke of growth in the gold sector, he said that every month for 2019, there has been increased declarations above what was projected. “All miners must be congratulated for this, particularly given the extended wet season we experienced this year, which, usually limits production,” he added.

The Natural Resources Minister said a few of the achievements made by the ministry and its sub-agencies include Guyana’s readiness for first oil in a record breaking 48 months, increased annual gold production from an average of 450,000 ounces in 2015 to an average of 660,000 ounces in 2019, the establishment of the National Mining Syndicate body to ensure that small miners have a level field to compete on as well as the waiver of taxes on fuel, tools and small-scale mining equipment.

He said that Guyana has embraced a greater appreciation for the environment and the enhanced role of responsible, sustainable and safe mining practices. In addition, the authorities have completed an expert review of all the laws and regulations pertaining to the natural resources sector – from petroleum exploration and production -to- the purchasing and trade in gold.

“The industry is changing, and we must change and adapt new and sustainable approaches as well,” Trotman told the gathering.

At the event several awards were presented to local miners and other stakeholders as well as to several members of the media for their coverage of the sector.

The three-day conference will continue until Wednesday and among the topics to be discussed are oil and gas developments, underground mining –the way forward for Aurora Gold Mines, Health Safety and Sustainability in mining, Green State Development Technologies for mining as well as an overview of mercury-free mining in Guyana.