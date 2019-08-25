THY KINGDOM COME SUMMIT IN BARTICA

I ALWAYS use any opportunity to go back home especially when I will leave with sweet potatoes and lemon grass from mom’s garden. Bartica will always be home no matter what but this year I have not visited a lot because my mom is finally with me for a few months in the city. It was an honour to be invited to speak to the young people at the Thy Kingdom Come Summit. I decided to travel a bit early to give me time to be with the foster dad, brothers, cousins, nieces and nephews. We were having so much fun that the hours went by and it was time for me to go to the event. I love them all but my youngest niece Jadlyn stole my heart and it is always hard to leave her. Among the line of presenters were a team from the Potter’s House USA, Elder Hyacinth Skeete, Leadrew Johnson and wife Thelma Johnson who were incredible in their presentation. Palmist Eion Greaves is so anointed that his worship never fails to touch lives. It was great to see my fellow Barticans and a humble kingdom of Ambassadors, Calvin and Carmen Nelson. Pastor Rita Brouet was one of the facilitators for the women’s conference and she is a great role model in that community. I missed the Saturday evening Youth Explosion concert with Solid Youth because I had to return to the city for the blood drive. Here, I take this opportunity to thank all who made an effort to give blood including Melissa Boodhoo.

The turnout and enthusiasm were encouraging and we had a blast chatting about how we can give the world the best version of ourselves after many failures. After my presentation. a young man asked, “Can you come back soon to talk to us?” When he said that there were echoes from the others which indicated I impacted in some way. The youth were provided with tokens from the Team and Back to School packages from the Ministry of the Presidency.

Even before they requested I return I had mentioned to my team that phase two of the LIVING WITH INTENTION MOTIVATIONAL MISSION will be returning soon. Last year, I visited the primary and secondary schools I attend in Bartica and it was awesome. Praise and Worship was done by Chosen Generation Gospel Band and they set the tone for the sharing of the message. Apostle Ivor and I chatted about some future collaborations to provide an empowering platform for young people. I left the event with a maximum adrenaline flow which provided energy as if I just came from the gym. I knew the driver for the taxi that came for me and we started chatting instantly about my brother who recently died because they were great friends and were both in my class in high school. Everyone knows him as “Plastic” and I am not sure why but his actions touched me that evening. He did not think I should pay the taxi fare because he said he can never repay me. Sometimes it is hard to imagine I was a school teacher but every time I go home someone or something reminds me. It just reminded me of what I practice every day: “adding value to lives”.You can only win while investing in human capital.

The words of my favourite mentor are in my head “I want to make a difference doing something that makes a difference with people that make a difference at a time that makes a difference”

Isn’t this POWERFUL?

Every day I think of how I can add value to people and encourage others to add value to people.

I will do that until my days have expired on this earth, God’s willing. Think about ways you can impact lives as we continue to celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.