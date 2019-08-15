Hinterland students make their mark at 2019 CSEC

…scholarship initiative, other measures paying off

IN a field of top performers usually exclusively dominated by students from the coastland, a few Hinterland students have forced their way to cement their names, and their communities, in the history books.

Amisha Ramdin, who is a Region Nine girl and a student of the St. Ignatius Secondary School, was one of this year’s top performers. This young girl wrote 20 subjects, securing 15 Grade One passes and 5 Grade two passes.

When the Guyana Chronicle spoke to her on Wednesday, she was overjoyed but also just a bit tired, since everyone in her community wanted to congratulate her either by phone call or by coming to see her. It was no worries, however, since she related that her endeavours were mainly for them. “I wanted people to recognise my community, and my region, and not just see [us] as the ‘others’,” Ramdin explained. “I am happy that I was able to put my region on the map.”

Detailing her preparation regime for her endeavours in 20 subjects, the St. Ignatius girl simply recounted that she ensured that she attended all her classes, did extra research in addition to the content she was taught. And she even half-joked that she made sure that she had enough sleep and enough to eat at all times.

The young Ramdin also highlighted that her mother and baby brother were always there to comfort her or give her that extra nod of support, while her Headmistress and her entire community egged her on to cross that finish line.

But even aside from her academic pursuits, the young girl has blazed the trail as an all-rounder as well. Last year, she was part of the annual Youth Parliament which gives students the opportunity to lend their voices to topical national issues. Aside from that, she highlighted that she took part in yearly Mashramani activities, debating, and even sports (which, by the way, she was not particularly excellent at).

Moving forward, the young girl intends on studying medicine and one day becoming a surgeon.

Amisha’s success is one instance of what the current administration has been pushing for. Just last month, President David Granger commissioned a $186.3M Tertiary Students’ Dormitory at Liliendaal as his government continues to reduce the disparities between the hinterland and coastland through education.

In addition to this, there is the Hinterland Scholarship initiative which was developed with the goal of assisting and motivating students to aspire their educational, social and cultural potentials. Here, students from the Hinterland regions are provided with assistance to further their education. Presently 608 students are enrolled in the programme across all ten administrative regions.

It is this initiative that helped to propel this year’s second place performer, Alex Abraham, to his success. The young boy hails from the Karaburi Primary School in Region One, and had secured a spot at St. Roses High School. Currently in the interior on vacation, Abraham’s mother, Vivian Abraham, gave some insights over the past few years.

According to her, when her son got a ‘top school’ in ‘GT’ she decided to move from Region One and make a life as an educator in Region Four. Alex was awarded one of the Hinterland Scholarships, and so she had some support, but eventually she said that expenses and the cost of lessons eventually doubled the cost of their rent.

Transitioning here also made her a bit fearful for her son’s safety, particularly when he was out late going to the internet cafe to get his assignments done or out at lessons.

“I feel very elated and I must say I am thankful to God for grace and mercy because it wasn’t that easy but I had faith that he would do it. He was determined and I had no choice but to support him,” Vivian said. Keisha Jaisingh, from the Sarswatie Vidya Niketan School, is another student of indigenous heritage who excelled. She hails from St. Cuthbert’s Mission and secured 16 Grade one passes this year.