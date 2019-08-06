Guyana vs Jamaica clash gaining momentum

–Magnum prepared to face Pink Panther Di General

THE excitement for August 31 is building up here as one of the biggest international sound clashes is setting foot on these shores for its inaugural hosting at the National Park.

Supreme Promotions out of Jamaica is bringing to Guyana the ‘Revelation Sound Clash’ and some of the biggest names in the game to challenge Guyana’s best.

Two of the names confirmed thus far are Pink Panther Di General, and Guyana’s King of clashes, DJ Magnum.

In an interview with ‘The Buzz’, both champions expressed how fearless they are of the challenge that lies before them.

Pink Panther said that he started out clashing since 1989 with Black Cat Sound System in Jamaica, and after winning five consecutive world clashes, he was given the name ‘Di General’.

In fact, Pink Panther has won a total of nine sound clashes, and holds the record for the most wins in the history of sound clashes. He credits his many wins to the fact that he has his own style, and is very creative in sound clashes.

After travelling and winning in countries like England, Canada and New York, Di General said that he is not afraid of the challenge that awaits in Guyana, but is excited to come for the very first time.

“I know I have a lot of fans in Guyana, and I’ve been wanting to come for a long a time now, so I’m very excited about this one. But fears? I’m not scared of anyone; this is my thing; I do this all the time. Even though this will be my first time in Guyana, remember, I’ve been around the world doing this same thing, so I’m not afraid of strange territories,” Di General told ‘The Buzz’.

A LONG-AWAITED OPPORTUNITY

Given that this is a long-awaited opportunity, and his first time in Guyana, he said that the people can expect a proper show, because he will be bringing his ‘A’ game.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s champion, DJ Magnum talked about always wanting the opportunity to challenge ‘these dinosaurs’.

“It was always my plan to be on a stage against these dinosaurs, and with this, the world is going to know that Guyana has a bad sound system that’s deep in the clash culture,” Magnum said.

He has no fear at all going up against these veterans coming to his turf, as the coming of social media has made the clash world an even playing field. “So, it’s just another clash for me, but on a way higher level.” Magnum told the Buzz. “I grew up listening to Links and Cat, so I’m very excited to know that we gonna be facing-off on one stage,” he said, adding that he is going to bring to the stage the Magnum that his fans love, and prove to the world that he is the “original speech gad.”

Aside from the clashing of the different sound systems and artistes from the two countries, Tommy Lee is set to be the main act for the evening, in addition to several other exciting ones.

This event comes as the introduction of ‘Sting’, to Guyana, and, if successful, will be an annual event.

‘Sting’ is a popular Dancehall show in Jamaica, created by Isaiah Laing over 30 years ago. Some of the biggest names have played and performed at the famous Boxing Day show, and Dancehall icons such as Ninja Man, Buju Banton, Bounty Killa, Vybz Kartel and Mavado were made on Sting’s stage.

After a hiatus of a few years, ‘Sting’ is said to be returning this year in Jamaica on December 26.

However, Guyana’s introduction will go off first. In fact, just like the open stage that is given at ‘Sting’ to provide a stage for new acts to be discovered, that same opportunity will be extended to Guyana’s local acts.

Artistes will be given the opportunity to take the stage on August 31, and the top three acts will be selected to travel to Jamaica to perform at the return of the Sting show on December 26, 2019.

Laing told ‘The Buzz’ that the entire show, which will be held at the National Park, will be videotaped and rebroadcast on various international platforms, and the Dancehall culture in Guyana will be revamped and recognised worldwide.