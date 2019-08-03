Cummimgs Lodge, East Ruimveldt win 2019 championships

CUMMINGS Lodge Boys and East Ruimveldt Girls were winners of the 2019 edition of the ExxonMobil U-14 Boys and Girls football competition.

Played at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, the event was witnessed by sponsors and fans.

Cummings Lodge downed Carmel 5-4 on penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 2-2.

Before the shootout, Jitzah Martinez netted a brace for Cummings Lodge in the 30th and 50th+8 minutes.

Ian Daniels’ double in the 43rd and 50th+10 minutes ensured that the game went to penalties.

In the Girls final, East Ruimveldt bested New Campbellville 1-0. An own goal in the 41st minute sealed the victory for East Ruimveldt.

In the 3rd Place Playoff, Dolphin Secondary edged Queenstown 1-0. Nicholas Tappin scored in the 40th+1 minute.

In the individual section of the presentation, Martinez copped the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. He also walked away with the Highest Goalscorer accolade following 12 conversions.

Meanwhile, Sherry Rodrigues was adjudged the MVP of the Girls Division while Carlita Ross of Charlestown Secondary received the Highest Goalscorer award with six goals.