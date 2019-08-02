Dharry moves up to his highest WBA ranking

… hopes to fight world champion Yafai

ACE Guyanese boxer Elton Dharry has moved up to sixth position after climbing two spots in the July 31 ranking of the World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight division.

The U.S.-based Guyanese boxer, who won the Central American Boxing Federation (Fedecentro) World Boxing Association and Central American Boxing Federation (FECARBOX) World Boxing Council (WBC) champion titles two months ago after he defeated Panama’s champion and former title challenger Gilberto Cacique Mendonza by unanimous decision in Panama, is elated with his highest-ever ranking.

“I’m happy to move up in the world ranking, I’ve worked extremely hard for it.”

HOPEFUL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CLASH

Dharry, who fights under Havoc Boxing Promotions, has won his last 21 consecutive bouts. He told Chronicle Sport yesterday that his team is working on getting the big fight against current world champion Khalid Yafai.

“My team is waiting on a response from the World Champion team. We are trying to get Khalid to fight me next. I hope he accepts the challenge.”

Dharry, who has been undefeated since 2010, had found it hard to get fights in his recent form. Prior to his defeat of Mendonza, he had two boxers agreeing then later declining to fight.

The Leguan-born is however optimistic that British boxer Yafai might fight him.

“This is the first time that his promoter said that he’ll consider it.”

If Yafai’s fight does not materialise, Dharry said he is willing to take on any champion in the division.

“I’ll fight Juan Estrada (WBC champion) too if the offer comes in. I’m willing to fight any of the champions in my division.”

In the latest ranking, Dharry has moved past June’s number one-ranked competitor Norbelto Jimenez. The Dominican dropped seven spots.

Argentine boxer Juan Carlos Reveco also falls under the Guyanese in the latest ranking. Reveco was ranked fourth before he dropped four positions.