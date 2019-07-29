‘We are moving up!’

Wakapoa residents laud govt’s development initiatives

WITH four years under its belt, the Coalition Government has come in for high commendation from residents of Wakapoa village, lower Pomeroon River, for a quality of service, they say, is second to none.

Nestled in the St Lucians Mission, some 26 miles down the Pomeroon River, with a population of just over 3,000, the mainly farming community has seen a remarkable transformation in every sector over the last four years.

Such developments were never seen, although the community lived through a 23-year era of the previous administration.

At a meeting Sunday at the community’s primary school, Ministers of Communities, Ronald Bulkan and Annette Ferguson were asked to relay a “thank you” message to President David Granger for the extraordinary work his administration has been doing over the last few years.

Speaking on behalf of residents, community leader Telford Fredricks said despite its remoteness, the government’s hand was not short in reaching the community and providing optimum service.

“We are on the way. We have achieved a lot. Our school is better staffed. The medical section is operating much better. They [government] feel for us. I want to pass on a message to President Granger that we are thankful for what he has done,” he told the ministers.

Fredricks said the government has done “two times the amount in four years compared to 23 years of the PPP”. These include the provision of two school boats, the construction of four bridges, and a new medical centre and doctor’s quarter, along with the rehabilitation of the nursery school. Works are also beginning on a road project link in upper Correia.

Minister Bulkan, in return, lauded the residents for underscoring the developments by the administration. One of the major differences between the administration and the former, he said, is that the coalition government believes that Guyana belongs to everyone.

“We did not look at the results at the last General Elections and decide that we will only give government support to communities that supported us. That is not how governments work,” Minister Bulkan said.

Meanwhile, Minister with responsibility for Housing, Annette Ferguson, noted that the government is an administration for all.

“I want you to understand that your government is not a government that caters to the needs of just one group; we are looking after the needs of everyone,” she assured.

The minister said the government has been making significant strides in every aspect of development.

“There were communities in the hinterland regions that were locked out of information. Today, there are countless radio stations. So that our people within the hinterland and Indigenous communities can hear what we say. Our people can now access information. Even the ICT hubs have found their way into the far-flung communities,” the minister said.

Further, Minister Bulkan addressed the ongoing Guyana Elections Commission’s House-to-House Registration, urging residents to be registered.

He reiterated that the government only wants credible elections, which can only happen if there is a credible list from the House-to-House process.

“We are not running from elections. We are proud of our achievements. Our position is, bring it on, bring it on, we ready,” Minister Bulkan challenged. (DPI)