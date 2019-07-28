Freedom Radio is about offensive views and national mischief

Dear Editor,

I support Ceon Rollox’s views, as made in “How petty and low can we stoop”, Guyana Chronicle July 26, 2019.

It is unbelievable that such effluence can come from the general PPP/C support base, as is the daily instance, via their racist Freedom Radio. Yes, I hold to such a view because, mostly, the caller’s views are simply uninformed, and consist of mindless horrible regurgitations of their primary party leader, Bharrat Jagdeo.

Maybe, they have a right to their views, since we are functioning in a democratic country, particularly one in which citizens’ rights to a political party of their choice, are respected and upheld. But the right of free speech, carries a tag of responsibility in what one says. It is never meant to be a licence for disrespect and irresponsible babble, disguised as some kind of sensible talk.

Editor, I will always support the right of free speech; but not when it continues to be reckless; adds nothing to the debate, and continues to be made against the background of subtle racism. In fact, Freedom Radio, serves a purpose of offensive views and national mischief.

It is even worse, when there are moderators, as is daily on this poisonous airwave of the PPP/C, who actively support the offensive statements of their callers, by an encouraging silence.

I have to agree with Mr. Rollox’s description of “petty” and “low’’, in describing the views of the caller, as related to President David Granger having to journey to Cuba for another medical evaluation. How can the President be accused of being “Don’t kay”, because he has had to undertake a mission for purely medical reasons? This is the kind of disrespect, underpinned by undoubted racism, by the general mainstream of callers to programmes on Freedom Radio by PPP/C supporters. If it is not, then it speaks to a mindset that daily devalues the quality of some categories of human beings.

Regards

Carla Mendonca