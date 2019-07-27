‘Do not support registration boycott calls’ – PNCR to Guyanese

…says credibility of polls depends on clean list

THE People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) is calling on all political parties and civil groups to respect Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOMs) independence and its right to conduct the national registration exercise even as it noted that the calls by the Opposition to boycott same are illegal and should not be supported.

PNC/R Vice Chairman and Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, at the Party’s press conference on Friday, underscored the party’s support for the national exercise. “The People’s National Congress/Reform iterates its support for house-to-house registration currently being conducted by the Guyana Elections Commission. Unlike the PPP [People’s Progressive Party], we are convinced that the credibility of the upcoming elections is dependent on the integrity of the Official List of Electors. Unlike the PPP, the PNCR recognizes and is respectful of the independence of GECOM; it is insulated by our Constitution from political influence, instruction and interference,” Norton stated.

Meanwhile, also present was Party Executive and Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, who reminded that the government’s position on house-to-house registration remains unchanged. With the previous Official List of Electors (OLE) having expired on April 30, 2019, he said that the national exercise is the only means through which a credible List can be produced which reflects the representation of all Guyanese.

At the forum Jordan spoke to Guyana’s election woes in the early 1990s whereby, on separate occasions, elections were due, Parliament was dissolved but the List was not found to be credible. As a result, a state of emergency ensued and the National Assembly had to reconvene to make provisions for an extension. “Even after two years of extension of the Government to get the List correct, what happened after the elections were called in October 1992 is in the annals of our history; the rioting, the strife, the chaos that took place. When you turned up at one poll station you see your name outside, when you go in to the poll station, they have a different List, your name is not there; you live in Georgetown, your name is in Corentyne. That is what happened and subsequent elections, as you know, have had a bad and checkered history in this country. The least we can do, going into elections, is have a List that all the Parties –especially the main Parties— believe in and have confidence in,” Jordan stated.

LAW-ABIDING GOVERNMENT

Just recently Attorney Christopher Ram moved to the High Court seeking a Conservatory Order to prevent the holding of the exercise. This was denied by acting Chief Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire but the substantive matter challenging the legality of the process will continue. Jordan said that should the exercise be deemed illegal, the Government will obey the High Court’s ruling — much like all other orders —but will also exercise its right to challenge same at a higher Court.

“We are a law-abiding government; all the Parties within the coalition are law-abiding. If the Court issues a Conservatory Order or whatever orders we are on record –our President is on record up to yesterday – of saying that he will obey any and all instructions of the Court,” he stated, adding: “Having said that, you must appreciate if one court rules there’s another court and then there’s a final court. When the final court rules there is no other court and so we have to respect the rulings of each court as we go along bearing in mind that either Party to this case can take the next step until they reach the final court.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition continues to rally its staunch supporters to protest against the national exercise — which will also equip them with the new Identification (ID) Cards— by refusing to register when GECOM enumerators pass by. There have even been reports of attempts by PPP supporters to intimidate the registration workers.

It has been reported that the Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, intends to engage the Commissioner of Police to urge him not to arrest persons who refuse to take part in the ongoing activity. However, the National Registration Act, states that persons who fail to be registered can be fined or even imprisoned. Even while none such fines or arrests have been made, when questioned on the same Jordan reminded the public that the Government cannot instruct the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to abandon the law. “If the Law says you must register; if the Court, so far, has refused to entertain any question of stopping the registration, then we have to assume the registration, as of now, is legal and law says if you don’t register then you can be charged. So, there’s no question about engaging the police to not execute the laws of the land; absolutely no question otherwise, where does it stop?” he questioned. The house-to-house registration exercise received its funding in 2018; was given the go-ahead in February by way of vote at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and a time frame for the commencement and conclusion of such was approved and gazetted by the former GECOM Chairman on June 11, 2019.