ExxonMobil Schools Football Tournament 2019 |Girls’ semis; Boys’ quarters on today

THE 2019 edition of the ExxonMobil Schools Football tournament will get down to the business end today, with the Girls’ semi-finals and Boys’ quarter-finals.

Set for the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue, the action begins at 12:00hrs.

In the opening game from 12:00hrs, new Campbellville Secondary play Charlestown Secondary while Tucville face East Ruimveldt on pitch two.

Their final will take place next Saturday.

In the Boys’quarter-finals, which begin at 13:00hrs, Marian Academy will oppose Queenstown Secondary while Carmel Secondary School clash with New Campbellville on pitch two.

Lodge Secondary and Cummings Lodge meet at 14:00hrs, with Plaisance Orphanage taking on Dolphin Secondary on pitch two.

The semi-finals are billed for next Saturday with the final and third-place playoff scheduled for August 3.