Mother gets 20 years for killing son

SONYA King, age 31, was Tuesday sentenced to serve 20 years imprisonment for killing her eight-year-old son Emmanuel King at their West Bank Demerara home in 2016.

King, who was initially charged with murder, appeared before Justice Navindra Singh at the Demerara High Court and pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

King is accused of killing her son Emmanuel on Sunday, February 21, 2016, at the family’s La Parfaite Harmonie, Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara home.

On Tuesday, King during her address to the court said she was sorry and asked to be given a second chance.

When Justice Singh questioned King as to her reason for taking her son’s life, the woman replied, “It hurting me… I don’t know what really happen to me.”

Justice Singh, who seemed a little baffled by the woman’s response, told her, “You can say sorry all you want, this is your son!”

King was represented by attorney-at-law Mark Conway, while the state was represented by prosecutors Teriq Mohamed, Tuanna Hardy, and Sarah Martin.

Conway, during his address to the court, explained that his client is currently under psychiatric care and attends sewing classes while on remand.

Justice Singh nevertheless sentenced King to serve 20 years imprisonment.

According to reports, the child lived with his mother and step-father, Robert at Parfaite Harmonie, Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara.

It is alleged that King and Emmanuel were in bed at their home when the woman placed a bed sheet over the child’s face and suffocated him.

The woman had confessed to the police and said ” Ah just hold him down, meh son was kicking up with his foot. Ah hold down the sheet there until he stop moving and then I go and call Robert and tell he I kill Emmanuel.”

According to results from the post-mortem, Emmanuel died as a result of suffocation.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that when King was arrested in 2017, she told the police that her son succumbed after falling from a tree earlier that day.

But she later gave a formal statement to investigators at Den Amstel Police Station, reportedly confessing to suffocating the child.