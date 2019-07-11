Correction and apology

With reference to an article published in our newspaper today under the caption” We have a right to protect taxpayers’ money” Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo was erroneously quoted as saying that the judge’s decision smacks of vendetta.

The PM’s remarks were in respect of the action to cite Hon.Winston Jordan for contempt, in his personal capactiy. He said, “we believe that the action itself was frivolous, vexatious; it has no merit”.

He also stated that the said action “to seek imprisonment of a Minister…smacks of vendetta”, and he continued by saying that the action opened the Minister to mockery from the Opposition. Guyana Chronicle regrets this error and apologises to both Prime Minister Nagamootoo and the judge in question, Justice Priya Sewnarine- Beharry.