Novar Primary claims three top spots in Region 5

NOVAR Primary School of Mahaicony in Region 5 (Mahaica/Berbice) produced three of the top ten performers in Region 5 at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), the results of which were released on Wednesday.

Cotton Tree followed with two of the top ten and Rosignol Primary, Mortice Primary Sapodilla School of Excellence, Belladrum Primary and Zealand Primary shared the remaining honours of one each.

Umashankar Singh of Novar Primary was the top performer with a score of 528. He also placed fourth overall at the national level. Singh thanked God, his parents and his teachers for helping him to achieve the impressive results. He said he intends to qualify himself to be a University lecturer.

Toreka Persaud of Zealand Primary School, Mahaicony is the second highest achiever in Region 5. The young lady scored 524 marks. She said that she was happy about her results. She has not decided on a particular career as yet but is looking forward to secondary school (Queens College) and the University of Guyana and farther afield.

Ms Sameera Sattaur of Cotton Tree Primary won the third spot with a score of 523 marks and is slated for Queens College. She said that mathematics is her favourite subject and she will work equally hard at secondary school and after that for qualifications at the tertiary level.

Other pupils in the top ten for Region 5 were Shaquan Fullerton of Rosignol Primary School with 521 marks at # 4; Shanon Persaud of Mortice Primary with 514 marks at # 5; Maria Pertabsingh of Cotton Tree Primary with 507 marks at # 6; Jagdeshwar Ramnarace of Novar Primary with 505 marks at # 7 and Tasiyelle Paul of Sapodilla School of Excellence with 504 marks at # 8.

Clevelon Gordon of Belladrum Primary school and Avinash Rupnarine of Novar Primary tied for the 9th position with 504 marks each.