‘Fish Teeth’ to be charged with murder

DEVENDRA Persaud, 31, called “Fish Teeth”, will, today, be charged for murder in relation to the alleged killing of Samuel Lyttle, a fellow inmate, at the Lusignan Prison Holding Bay recently.

The charge was recommended by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) after police submitted the file for legal advice.

Samuel Lyttle was a 23-year-old labourer of Lot 1 Stewartville, West Coast Demerara.

Reports indicate that both Lyttle and Persaud were on remand for separate offences of break and enter and larceny and had serious issues with each other.

It is alleged that Lyttle was in his hammock when Persaud attacked him with a wood that had a nail stuck through it.

Persaud reportedly lashed Lyttle repeatedly about the head before being restrained by prison wardens.

He (Lyttle) was then escorted to the prison infirmary and then to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted and later succumbed.