Nuclear weapons provide a false sense of security – Greenidge tells regional confab

NUCLEAR weapons provide a false sense of security for those who have them and such weapons can only bring out the worst in humanity, instead of promoting human well-being and development.

This is according to Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, during his remarks at the opening of the Regional Forum for Member States of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

The two-day meeting commenced on Wednesday and is being held at the Ramada Princess Hotel, East Bank Demerara.

The forum is organised by the Government of Guyana and the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

The foreign secretary said there is a proliferation of nuclear weapons in military and security doctrines and such arsenals remain on high alert status.

“There are threats to use nuclear weapons when tensions between states escalate, all of these are cause for concern. The goal of nuclear disbarment is a responsibility shared by the entire international community, including states that possess nuclear weapons, as well as non-nuclear weapon states,” Greenidge said.

Currently, he said a greater burden has been placed on states that do not possess nuclear weapons to address the leadership deficit that has resulted in the stagnation of the nuclear disbarment agenda.

Guyana, Greenidge said, is committed to a world free of nuclear weapons and the country has always taken a progressive approach of nuclear non-proliferation and disbarment.

“Our decision to both sign and ratify the treaty was rooted in our firm conviction that the total elimination of nuclear weapons is dependent not just on our words but more importantly on our actions in the fulfillment of our common obligations to work for the maintenance of international peace and security,” the foreign secretary said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ICAN are convening a Caribbean Regional Forum on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons to take stock of the treaty from a regional perspective, and to canvas progress for the early signature and ratification by all countries in the Region.