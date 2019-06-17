Law finally catches up with alleged serial rapist

–for going after one elderly woman too many

A MAN is in custody at the Mackenzie Police Station after allegedly raping an 81-year-old resident of Ituni, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) last week.

Ituni residents are furious about the situation, since they are claiming that it is the second time the man has raped the woman. The first time, they say, he reportedly intimidated her, and justice was not served. The medical examination that was conducted the first time at the community’s health centre was also inconclusive.

Commander of ‘E’ Division Linden Lord, confirmed the incident, saying that the woman was medically examined at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), and the examination confirmed that she was in fact raped.

The man, who hails from Sisters Village, on the West Bank Demerara (WBD), is also accused of having committed several sexual assaults on elderly women in the community.

According to residents, the man allegedly raped another elderly woman, who subsequently died, and even sexually assaulted his own mother.

“This is our community, and we the residents plan to be vigilant, because the last two times he got off. Now it happen again, but he is back here in Ituni and it is annoying. I am tired of this nonsense. He keep assaulting our elderly women. If they deh in de house sleeping, he going in pon them. This is the second time he rape this one,” one resident said.

Statements were collected, and a file has been prepared to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice on the matter.