Lincoln Lewis enjoys the confidence of TUC, GB&GWU members

Dear Editor,

I REFER to letter by Eon Andrews signed as Vice-President of the Guyana Trades Union Congress captioned, “Lincoln Lewis needs to be team player” (GC June 9, 2019).

As a point of correction to Bro. Andrews’ claim, I was never employed by the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC). If I was not employed how then can I be fired?

I served in various elected capacities on the GTUC Executive Council. It is a pity Bro. Andrews did not appreciate the importance of presenting accurate information to the public on this and many other issues in his letter. The GTUC’s rules state that affiliation as a member requires a Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) which Bro. Andrews has made several excuses to provide. The Guyana Bauxite & General Workers Union (GB&GWU) is calling on Bro. Andrews to provide to the GTUC the CLA for the United Minibus Union (UMU).

Note is taken of the ongoing public personal exchanges between Bro. Lincoln Lewis and Freddie Kissoon. GB&GWU is aware the GTUC’s Executive Council (ExCo) has taken no official position on these personal exchanges and hence Bro. Andrews’ letter signing off as vice-president would not have been at the approval of the GTUC. Bro. Lincoln Lewis, General Secretary of the GTUC and also GB&GWU, enjoys the confidence of the members in the exercise of his right to set the record straight in defence of his name and honour.

Regards

Leslie Gonsalves

President