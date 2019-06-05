Ex-cons charged with ‘White Boy’ murder

KEVIN Rose, 22, and Shemar Moore, 23, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, jointly charged with the murder of Patrick Matthew Fraser, called ‘White Boy.’ AFTER being released from prison two months ago, two ex-convicts were on Tuesday jointly charged for the murder of 21-year-old Patrick Matthew Fraser, called ‘White boy.’

They were not required to plead to the capital charge.

Rose, a labourer of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara and Moore, a fish vendor of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, were released from prison only two months ago.

Particulars of the charge state that on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, the men while being in the company of each other, murdered Fraser during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The duo, who were both unrepresented, told the court that they were released from prison after being incarcerated for a period of time.

Rose informed the acting chief magistrate that she was released from prison on April 1,2019, after serving a four- year sentence for narcotics trafficking.

Moore, told the court that on April 3,2019, he was also released from prison after serving a nine-month sentence for robbery under arms.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that Rose and Moore are known to each other, since they had served a sentence together for escaping from the Providence Police station lockups years ago.

They were remanded to prison until July 19,2019.

Patrick Fraser, called ‘White Boy,’ was gunned down at Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara on May, 9, 2019; he was reportedly shot in the foot and abdomen. Reports indicate that the men implicated in the murder are known to ‘White Boy.’

Initially, the police had stated that although the young man was shot twice, they retrieved from the scene only one .32 spent shell and one warhead, along with a pair of slippers and a blood-stained Polo hat.