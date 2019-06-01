Man gets 25 years for murder

AFTER over a month-long trial, Junior Anthony Henry was on Friday handed a 25 year sentence for the 2013 murder of Michael Hamilton at Sparendaam Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara(ECD) .

Justice James Bovell-Drakes on Friday passed down the sentencing at the High Court.

Henry, called ‘Oswald’, 28, formerly of Third Street, Goedverwagting, ECD, was found guilty by a 12-member jury, for the of murder of Hamilton.

The indictment read that Henry, on October 7, 2013, at about 17:30hrs, killed the then 22-year-old, Hamilton.

According to the police, Hamilton’s sister was at home when she heard an explosion, and when she looked outside, she saw her brother running after Henry.

The police said that as Hamilton got closer, Henry turned around and shot him in the chest, before making good his escape. The injured Hamilton was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The men reportedly had an ongoing feud over a woman, who is said to have been Henry’s girlfriend.

In Henry’s probation report, which was read to the court, it was mentioned that he would usually complain to his grandmother that Hamilton would threaten him. He conveyed remorse for his actions before Justice James Bovell-Drakes, and pleaded for lenience.

He told the judge that he was sorry and that he has two young children. He was then given the 25 years sentence and is eligible for parole after serving 15 years.

Henry was represented by attorney Lyndon Amsterdam and Latoya Roberts, while the State was represented by prosecutors Tiffini Lyken and Sarah Martin.