Man gets 18 months for marijuana possession

– tells court he used drug to cure prostate cancer

A FORMER member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was on Friday, May 31, 2019, jailed for 18 months after admitting to trafficking cannabis, which he said he uses to treat his prostate cancer.

Remington Griffith appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and admitted that on May 28, 2019 at Fitzburg, Port Kaituma, he had 371 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The defendant’s 18-year-old son, Shaquille Griffith, was also charged for the offence and denied the allegation. The teen was released on $70,000 bail and his matter was adjourned until June 6, 2019.

The elder Griffith told the court that he uses the cannabis with dandelion, lemon juice, olive oil and stinging nettle to treat his prostate.

“I don’t sell it, I does use it… because the medication that the doctor does give me from the hospital is make me get impotent,” the unrepresented man told the court.

According to the facts presented by police prosecutor, Adduni Inniss, ranks from the Port Kaituma police station went to Griffith’s Fitzburg home and conducted a search. Remington Griffith and his son were alone at home at the time.

The cannabis was found in a bag which was hidden in a couch. The court heard that when the allegation was put to Remington Griffith by the police, he admitted ownership of the drug.

The acting Chief Magistrate handed down the sentence to Remington Griffith after considering his early guilty plea.