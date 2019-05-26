Police officers and mental health

TODAY I am continuing the discussion of professions which are not being fully utilised to their potential in our fight to decrease mental health issues in Guyana.

This one was a difficult one to write as I know we all have very strong opinions of our police force, both good and bad. While I have had some appalling experiences with our police officers, I have also met some incredible ones who genuinely want to serve and protect their own. There are many of our police officers who try to make a difference and want to help people with mental health issues and we should acknowledge and welcome this.

Police officers have more interaction with our community than most people do. Many are stationed in particular areas and therefore become familiar with a community and its members. Police officers are typically the first point of contact in a wide variety of crises. Just as importantly, police are one of the very few 24-hour crisis services available.

How much of a difference do you think it would make for them to be able to spot warning signs and symptoms of mental health issues? My guess is that it would go a very long way, especially considering the high correlation of crime, substance abuse and mental health issues. This correlation means that police officers may be in a position to have more contact with those at risk for or experiencing mental health issues than any other profession. Their understanding of mental health issues needs to be broadened to identify and remedy these potentially dangerous situations.

Police officers have direct contact with our community, they are often called into homes and individuals are taken to police stations for a place of safety during difficult situations. Officers do general community patrol or have to spend much time questioning both victims and suspects. With proper mental health training, these officers would be able to determine a deeper issue or even foresee risks of mental illnesses which could result in civilians hurting themselves or others.

I believe the best place to begin is to form alliances between the police force and available mental health services; collaboration is key. Police officers should be fully aware of the available resources for a wide range of mental health issues throughout Guyana. They should be able to make referrals, ensuring an appropriate placement for the individual – based on the observed mental health issues. They should be trained in accurately deciding whether an individual belongs in the mental health system or the criminal justice system as many of who end up in jail would have better benefited from a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Those who are not put in the proper care system, more than likely just end up reoffending as the route of the issue was not tackled.

Police officers should also be aware of facts such as an individual with mental health problems is more likely to be a victim of crime. This could ensure further intervention in some cases. All these changes without a doubt would drastically reduce not only mental health illnesses and suicide but also general crime in Guyana.

Who says that our police officers can’t do it all? Ensure that our community members are not a danger to themselves or others, intervene on the development of a mental health problem as well as promote the recovery of good mental health. They are in a position to and therefore should provide comfort to those experiencing mental health problems with a new supportive and compassionate approach. After all, isn’t it a police officer’s job to protect the vulnerable?

These suggestions over the past few weeks are not my intention of eliminating professions or disregarding the important work of many specific professions but rather to expand mental health services within our society. To ensure public safety, both physically and mentally.

Thanking you for reading.

Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 223-0001, 223-0009, 623-4444, 600-7896

