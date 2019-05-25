‘A grateful nation’

…President hails contributions of National Awardees

…says awards have been restored to place of prominence

By Navendra Seoraj

NATIONAL Awards have been restored to their proper place of prominence in Guyana’s order of business, President David Granger asserted during the 2019 Investiture ceremony at the National Cultural Centre on Friday.

President Granger in his remarks to the 77 awardees said that the National Awards should never be disregarded or disparaged through arbitrary or capricious conferment or through regret. On Friday, 53 males and 24 females were conferred with awards.

“You are being conferred annually since 2015 and you will continue to be in years to come,” said the President, adding that National Awards are an institution of the state and it is Government’s obligation to preserve that institution by conferring these awards annually.

The constitution and orders of Guyana established the national honour system which recognises and respects citizens whose selfless service had a measurable impact on the country.

“Citizens’ contribution to society, their participation in national development and their personal accomplishments are central to a country’s progress,” said President Granger.

He said the awardees are citizens whose services reflect the value, identity, integrity and loyalty which help to make Guyana a better place.

President Granger believes that persons deserve to be accorded with recognition of the state and respect of the nation.

The national honour system applauds citizens for their contribution, participation and accomplishments.

National awards are part of the country’s national honour system, the President said, adding that the awards embody the nation’s values and they are tangible tokens that the country can bestow on its worthy citizens.

“These awards express appreciation for the selfless service, they encourage emulation and they exalt the success of the recipients,” he said.

The President applauded their accomplishments in diverse fields such as academia, charity, defence, economy, education, enterprise, faith, health, sport, security and other branches of the public service.

Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards in her remarks, also emphasised the importance of National Awards and applauded the awardees.

According to Justice Cummings-Edwards, “it is important for citizens to be recognised and rewarded for their hard work…national awards provide a medium for this national recognition of the remarkable contribution of our citizens.”

Shameza Baksh who received the Medal of Service said it was an honour to receive an award. Baksh, who has been teaching Islamic studies for two decades, said it is rewarding for being recognised for any hard work.

“I believe that being recognised by God is important but this too is an honour and I am grateful and thankful,” she said.

Former Deputy Chief Education Officer of the Ministry of Education, Genevieve Whyte –Nedd was also honoured to be conferred with the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

Whyte-Nedd said she had many good years during her tenure with the public service and it was definitely good to be rewarded for all the hard work.

Guyana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Frederick Hamley Case, headed the list of the 77 distinguished persons. He was bestowed with the Cacique Crown of Honour.

Charles John Ethelwood Fung-A-Fat, SC; Ambassador David Thomas Allan Hales; Ambassador Sheik Riyad David Insanally; Ambassador Halim Majeed; and Monsignor Terrence Montrose have also been awarded the Cacique Crown of Honour.

Meanwhile, 36 distinguished Guyanese were awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement. The list includes: Vincent Luther Alexander, O’Donna Frances Allsopp, Lorene Evadney Pamela Baird, Ruth Benjamin-Huntley, Calvin Benn, Leslie Thomas Black, William Andrew Boyle, Negla Helena Brandis, Paul Andrew Carto, Rudolph Othneil Cummings and Phillip Nessie Bryan Da Silva.

Patrick Reginald Anthony Farnum, Egbert Harold Field, Nicholas Fredericks, Malcolm Jacob Jawaharlal Harripaul, Vincent Patrick Henry, Dickson Augustus Hooper, Leon Rayon Johnson, Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin, Patrice Desireé Ann La Fleur, Carl Chetwyn Lashley, Derrick Fitzpatrick Lawrence, Lawrence Hilary London, Julia Anne Mansell, Suresh Narine, Christopher Anthony Nascimento, Lurlene Anita Nestor, Maxine Patricia Parris-Aaron, Rajendra Persaud, Eric McLauren Phillips, Sandra Kumarie Shivdat, Professor Gomathinayagam Subramanian, Morris Wilson, Whyte-Nedd, Garfield Ian Colin Wiltshire and William Henry Woolford were also presented with the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

For their yeoman’s service to society, 31 Guyanese have been awarded the Medal of Service. They include: Baksh, Tarramattie Persaud Barker, Roxanne Marilyn Barratt, Rosemary Nicola Benjamin-Noble, Donna Annastatia Bowman, John Randolph Massiah Critchlow, Jean Marionetta Dorsett, Hilbert Gardiner Foster, Gloria Dawn Garraway, Lawrence Llewlyn Griffith, Soyinka Ameygo Grogan, Claudette Anne Patricia Heyliger-Thomas, Suresh Jagmohan, Parmeshwar Jagmohan, Ian Jardine, Bibi Fazeela Khan and Nizam Kassim.

Gordon Hubert Kingston, Kumar Lalbachan, Peter George Lewis, Nazrudeen Mohamed, Terrence Anthony Poole, Leslie Chrispen Ramalho, Harripersaud Ramsewack, Petal Elizabeth Ridley, Gail Patricia Robinson, Ramkarran Roopchan, James Rotry Sampson, Komal Singh, Zohora Singh and Fitzroy Egerton Younge, also formed part of the list of awardees for the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

The single Military Service Medal was presented to Lieutenant-Colonel Courtney Arthur Byrne.

Meanwhile, three Disciplined Services Medals were presented to Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Lancelot Alves, Assistant Commissioner Paul Handel Anthony Langevine and Divisional Officer Compton Anthony Sparman.