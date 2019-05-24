Personality of the week – Tennicia DeFreitas

From the age of 12, to date, music has always been the passion of the now 27 year old, Tennicia DeFreitas.

This personality made her debut in the music industry in 2003, with her winning Calypso song ‘Mama’ that to this day, resonates in the hearts and minds of many Guyanese.

DeFreitas has since then been making significant strides in the industry, having performed at countless shows and events.

With her charming personality, and exceptional dance ability, this young woman made herself marketable and continues to reach for greater opportunities.

In an interview with ‘The Buzz Magazine’, DeFreitas described herself as a very simple and quiet person, but can be tons of fun once you get to know her.

She said that she has always been in love with the arts, but fell more in love with music because it gives her the ability to put smiles on the faces of people.

“Singing was not always my cup of tea, so after my first public appearance in 2003, and later on winning my first competition that said year, I realized I was gifted and have since been dedicated to making it work,” Defreitas said.

Though music is her passion, she aspires to be a world traveler. The two will go hand in hand she said, because she can share her music and talent wherever she travels to.

“The opportunity to travel and share my gifts; to leave my mark on the lives of many has always been a dream of mine as a singer. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given thus far in achieving this dream and I do believe it’s only the beginning,” the woman said.

She admonishes persons to stay true to themselves and what they believe, “stay focused on your goals and take time to learn the business. Hard work, consistency and patience are the keys to being successful.”