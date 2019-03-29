New youth group holds talks with Greenidge

A DELEGATION from the board of directors of the newly-formed MOVE ON GUYANA, INC (MOG) youth movement, earlier this week made a courtesy call on Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge at his office.

The delegation presented its Charter to the vice-president and discussed its policy initiatives for which MOG wishes his support at Cabinet, Parliament and on the international stage.

According to a release by the group, Vice-President Greenidge expressed support for the goals and objectives of MOG. He said the organisation’s mission synchronises generally with the overall development agenda of the Government of Guyana. Mr. Greenidge also agreed with MOG that the youth population has a vital role in the immediate development of Guyana’s economy and emphasised the importance of youth participation in national development; starting with their full inclusion in the democratic process as registered voters.

According to the group, this meeting represents the commencement of an extensive consultation process which MOG will undertake with various stakeholders including President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and other government officials. The organisation’s directorship also plans to meet with other national stakeholders, including the political opposition.

MOG said it will aggressively pursue its objectives of mobilising the youth population and integrating youth leadership into the governance and development agenda of our country. MOG will also work with policymakers and national stakeholders to conceptualise and implement policies and legislation, as well as other measures to advance youth empowerment and improve opportunities and the livelihood of young people throughout Guyana.

As a broad national front movement, MOG reiterates eagerness to partner with individuals and organisations across the national spectrum, which share its goals, aspirations and vision for the overall development of Guyana, and to create opportunities for all of Guyana’s youth to prosper and live happy, fulfilling lives.

The MOG delegation comprised MOVE ON GUYANA’S President, Vishal Joseph; First Vice-President, Dineshwar Jaiprashad; Vice-President for Business Development, Rosco Jeffrey; Vice-Chairman, Dr. John Anderson; Director of Education and Public Policy, Joseph Singh; Secretary, Christopher Johnson; Vice-President for Communications and Community Relations, Mary Adams; Assistant Secretary, Eon Bollers; Director of International Relations, Dr. Randy Domer; Director of Social Affairs, Saiku Andrews and MOG member, Andrew Weekes.

Vice-President Greenidge promised to remain open and accessible to MOG. He said he will enthusiastically assist the organisation to fulfill its mission within the mandate and resources of his ministry.