QC celebrates diversity in Phagwah

THE Queen’s College Hindu Society ushered in the Hindu festival of colours, Phagwah (or Holi) on Thursday, as it hosted its annual Phagwah show for the diverse school population.

According to the President of the society, Marisha Kissoon, the event is the biggest student- organised activity within the school, attracting all students and staff members into the celebrations of the holiday.

For Hindus, Phagwah has two origin stories: the story of devotion to Lord Vishnu by young Prahalad and the timeless love story of Lord Krishna and Radha. This year, the society enacted both of these stories, as part of its show. The skits were complemented by an array of dances and musical renditions. Following the show, the students filled the lawns of the college and adorned each other with the colourful powders (and sometimes, unavoidably, water), which, in Hinduism, signifies the change into the season of spring and embracing each other’s diversity.