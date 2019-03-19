Spring tide advisory in effect

A spring tide advisory is in effect and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure advises the general public to take all necessary precautions during the period of March 18, 2019 to March 24, 2019.

The predicted tide indicates above normal levels for this impending period, the ministry said. It was noted that the Sea and River Defence Department considers several areas to be particularly susceptible to possible flooding as a result of storm surges which may induce overtopping of sea/river defence structures.

These include the Pomeroon River Banks, San Souci to Sarah and Maria’s Pleasure to Meerzorg on the island of Wakenaam, Cane Field/Amsterdam ,Endeavour/Blenheim Cane Garden on the island of Leguan.

Other areas include Windsor Forest to DeWillem, West Coast Demerara, Parika Market Area and Salem to Sparta, East Bank Essequibo.

In addition, Water Street, Georgetown as well as Chapman Grove/Greenfield, East Coast Demerara, Helena # 1 & 2, Mahaica and Prospect at Mahaicony as being susceptible to flooding.

The ministry said that predictions indicate that the highest tides are expected to be on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 4:21 am and 4:26 pm at a height of 3.30 metres and on Friday March 22, 2019 at 5:01pm at a height of 3.31 metres.

In addition to the locations mentioned, all persons residing along the banks of rivers and low-lying coastal areas are advised to take all the necessary precautions against possible flooding.

Precaution should also be taken by all mariners including those operating fishing vessels and larger vessels. The use of beaches and foreshore areas for recreational purposes during this period is not advised.

Contact Telephone numbers for assistance are 225-9868, 226 -1070, 226-4368, 654-4226, 654-4227, 623-1161.