Slingerz adds to ‘Destination Badda Dan Clash’

KNOWN for their deep ‘dub box’, Slingerz Sound happens to be one of Guyana’s most popular sound systems, but, in the clash arena, they’ve gained some more popularity for coming up short when they’re always the favourite to come out on top.

At the last ‘Armageddon’ clash, ‘Selector Cash Money’, during his round, did what is considered a ‘cardinal sin’ in the sound clash arena: He play back a tune.

However, as faith would have it, Empire Media Inc., touted as the saviour of the sound clash industry in Guyana, presented an opportunity for Vergenoegen-based Slingerz to get some redemption with the announcement of ‘Destination Badda Dan’.

As such, Slingerz will join Notorious International, Afrikan Vybz, Platinum Sound, Trinity Sound and Thunderbolt Sound to battle it out on March 30 at the Sports Hall Tarmac for a chance to represent Guyana at the ‘123 Badda Dan Clash’ in Switzerland.

The ‘clash’, dubbed ‘Destination Badda Dan Clash’, will fall under the Empire Media Inc. Umbrella, the company popularly known for revitalising the ‘Sound Clash’ industry in Guyana with their hosting of ‘Armageddon; and ‘Art of War’.

The ‘Badda Dan Clash’ is the biggest sound clash in Switzerland, and one of the biggest sound clashes in Europe, where sounds from various countries compete to be crowned the `Badda Dan Clash Champion’.

Popular sound systems such as ‘Luv Injection’ out of the United Kingdom, and ‘King Addies’ from New York, have dominated this event in the past.

Founded in 2016, Empire Media Inc. hosted its first-ever Art of War DJ Competition, one which has consequently been of utmost success in the sound clash industry. ‘Art of War’ has, ever since, been known as the foundation for EMI and its events.

The company then saw avenues to expand, and introduced its first Armageddon Sound Clash in 2017. With the invaluable support of fans and ‘clash’ lovers over the past years, EMI, having listened to its supporters and paid attention to the critiques, has continued to sit on the pinnacle of the Guyana sound-clash arena.

Empire Media Inc. has continued to promote incident-free and fair sound clashes in the entertainment industry, which seeks to generally endorse and showcase the capacities of various sound systems across Guyana.

‘Destination Badda Dan’ Sound Clash 2019 when the smoke clears’ commences at 22:00 hours, and doors will be open from 20:00 hours. Ticket information will be produced at a subsequent date, the company has advised.