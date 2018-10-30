GCC, Hikers share the spoils on Day 2 of GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships

GEORGETOWN Cricket Club (GCC) and Hikers shared the spoils in the men’s and women’s first division competitions while the SHC Silencers chalked up their first second division win in the annual GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Bounty GCC seemed the likely favourites going into their men’s first division match against the inexperienced Supernova, but the youngsters made it hard work for the seasoned Bourda boys.

After some well-fought opening minutes, GCC began to wear on the structure of the Supernova side and found their way through for a few goal-scoring opportunities. GCC finally got their breakthrough and first goal of the match through a converted penalty stroke by Kevin Spencer.

Supernova pressed on, however and in the final minute of the first half, Warren Williams capitalised on a GCC defensive mix-up to draw the game even.

Although GCC had the greater possession and more opportunities, Supernova fought to the end but could not avoid conceding the victory when Kareem McKenzie hammered home the game winner for GCC in the 24th minute for a 2-1 win.

The Woodpecker Hikers versus Bingo Spartans women’s first division match was almost identical to the men’s match as the experienced Hikers came through a hard-fought battle to steal a 2-1 victory in the closing minutes.

While the Hikers appeared the stronger side and created more opportunities, the youthful Spartans were more competitive than expected and came close to drawing the match when Sarah Klautky’s penalty corner strike in the second half rattled the uprights.

Hikers captain Nicole Eastman opened the Hikers account in the 14th minute with a penalty corner flick high into the right side of the Spartans net.

Abosaide Cadogan managed to draw level for the Spartans two minutes later but a Latacia Chung goal three minutes from full time secured the 2-1 win for the Woodpecker Hikers.

Vintage GCC cruised to a 7-1 victory over Antonio’s Hickers in their first Over-35 match of the competition while GBTI GCC Spice gave the Bingo Spartans their second loss of the night, this time in the women’s second division competition by 3-1.

In the men’s second division matches, the SHC Silencers edged past Phoenix by 2-1 while the Hikers Cadets and Old Fort Rogue battled to a 2-2 draw.

Results are as follows:

MEN Division 1

Bounty GCC defeaed Supernova by 2–1. Bounty GCC – Kevin Spencer 1, Kareem McKenzie 1. Supernova – Warren Williams 1

WOMEN Division 1

Woodpecker Hikers defeated Bingo Spartans by 2–1. Woodpecker Hikers – Nicole Eastman 1, Latacia Chung 1. Bingo Spartans – Abosaide Cadogan

MEN Division 2

SHC Silencers defeated Phoenix 2-1. SHC Silencers – Seon Sookhai 1, Robert Fernandes 1. Phoenix – Robert Brummel 1

Hikers Cadets drew with Old Fort Rogue 2–2. Hikers Cadets – Tremane Cole 1, Sherwyn Caesar 1. Old Fort Rogue – Chris Low 1, Kennard Jerrick 1

WOMEN Division 2

GBTI GCC Spice beat the Bingo GCC Spartans 3-1. GBTI GCC Spice – Tricia Fiedtkou 1, Vanessa Pires 1, Dominique DeGroot 1. Bingo GCC Spartans – Abosaide Cadogan 1

Over-35 Division

GCC Vintage thrashed Antonio’s Hickers by 7-1. GCC Vintage – Kevin Spencer 3, Devin Hooper 2, Dwayne Scott 1, Philip Fernandes 1. Antonio’s Hickers – Devin Munroe 1

Matches continue at 17:00hrs throughout the week with the finals on Sunday (November 4).