SOL backs GMRSC’s Ignite

Sol Petroleum Group has announced its partnership with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club for the upcoming Ignite meet which is scheduled for November 10 & 11 at the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri.

SOL representative Thandi Bryan confirmed the partnership by handing over the company’s contribution yesterday.

The GMRSC, in a statement confirmed too that their partnership with the Petrol distributors represents the company’s faith in the organisation and by extension the event Ignite event which has been gaining a lot of traction.

The anticipated event is expected to see the culmination of the 2018 season of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship for the Groups 1-5 as well as the Superstocks (bikes) and SR3 radicals along with the local classes.

The overseas competition will see drivers from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Jamaica and Canada.

Among the local competitors are Mark Vieira, defending Group four champion Andrew King, Danny Persaud, Rupee Shewjattan, Rameez Mohamed, Chet Singh, Shiraz Roshandin, Matthew Vieira, Raviero Tucker, Team Mohamed’s (Superbike champions), Kevin Deodass, Anand Ramchand and Adrian Fernandes.

Among the sponsors for that event are ExxonMobil, B.M. Soat, Noble House Seafoods, STAG Beer, Air Services Limited, GUYOIL, Palm Court, Hand-in-Hand, Ramada Hotel, Survival Supermarket, Club 704, Sheriff Security, EC Investments, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machinery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Choke Gas Station, Japarts, R. Kissoon Contracting, E Networks, Miracle Opticle, Bikers’ Bar, Samaroo Investments, Innovations America and SuperBet, Agriparts, Mobil1 and KGM Security Service.

Tickets for the packed 27-race two day meet are on sale at the cost of $2500; children $1000 at the GMR&SC’s Thomas Lands office. On Saturday there will be the time trials beginning at 10:00hrs in all the classes followed by official races in the Street Cross Motorcyle, 125cc Motorcycle, Street Tuner, Choke Starlet Cup and Sports Tuner which will be 10 laps each from 13:20hrs.

The feature race on Saturday will see 20 grueling laps in the first anticipated clash in the SR3 Radicals Cup.

Meanwhile on Sunday, racing fans’ hunger for scorching action will be well satisfied with a packed 19-race programme set for the November 11th.