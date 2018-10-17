First Lady for Delhi women, children health confab

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, will join 1,200 global partners, who are dedicated to the ‘Every Woman, Every Child’ (EWEC) movement and the achievement of the Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health, on December 12 and 13, 2018, in New Delhi, India at the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) forum.

In a statement the Ministry of the Presidency said the Partners Forum is co-ordinated by the PMNCH and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India and is hosted every four years. It is the world’s leading event on solutions for improving the health and well-being of women, children and young people.

Mrs. Granger, who is scheduled to address the Forum, is one of three First Ladies’ selected from the Caribbean to attend. The First Lady said that she is honoured to have been chosen to attend the forum. “I see it as a means through which Guyana’s agenda could be pushed forward. Anything that amounts to the benefit of the women and children of Guyana will be something that I will be very much in favour of,” she said.

Meanwhile, in an invited comment, Pan American Health Organisation PAHO)/World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative Dr. William Adu-Krow, said the First Lady was selected because of her demonstrated leadership to transform the lives of women and girls in Guyana. “Her Excellency, the First Lady has been a champion for women and girls and therefore when the Partnership was discussing which countries to select, Guyana was one of the few selected,” he said.