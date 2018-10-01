Female among 29 arrested in ‘Operation Restore Order’

THE Guyana Police Force early on Sunday conducted two simultaneous operations in Agricola and the general Bourda area where 29 persons were arrested and a number of items confiscated.

The operations, which commenced at 04:45hrs on Sunday morning and lasted until 08:00hrs, saw the arrest of 28 males and one female.

According to sources within the police force, the operation which was spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner for Operations, Maxine Graham, DSM, was aimed at tapping the hot spots in the division where it is believed that several persons of interest to the police might be hiding and a number of items either stolen or illegally obtained might also be stored.

Senior Superintendent Errol Watts was the commanding officer on the ground who supervised the operations. Watts is second in command of Operations.

The exercise, dubbed “Operation Restore Order,” saw the arrested persons being fingered in offences ranging from possession of firearm components, cocaine and marijuana possession and robbery under arms.

There were also two motorcycles which were removed by the police during the operation and a number of mobile phones along with other items.

On Sunday, repeated efforts to make contact with Deputy Commissioner Maxine Graham for a comment on the operations were unsuccessful.