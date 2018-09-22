Mother, baby, boyfriend die in Essequibo smash-up

THREE persons, including a baby, are now dead following a two-vehicle smash-up on The Jib Public Road,Essequibo Coast on Friday afternoon.

The accident reportedly occurred around 15:00hrs, and involved a silver-grey Toyota Spacio, though some swear it is a Raum, and a navy Toyota Hilux pick-up, the licence plates of which are PSS 2174 and GPP 5205, respectively.

Dead are the driver of the Spacio, who has been positively identified as Corwin Paul, 38, a Community Health Worker, as well as his girlfriend, 19-year-old Tristiana Joseph and her six-month-old baby, Javon Joseph.

The driver of the pick-up, one Adam Barakat, somehow managed to escape unhurt, and is presently in police custody assisting with investigations. Both vehicles are currently impounded at the Anna Regina Police Station.

Paul, who hails from Windsor Castle, was said to be proceeding north along The Jib Public Road on his way to Charity, some 10 miles away, when he lost control of the vehicle and ran into the pick-up. All three appear to have died on the spot.

Jib residents said they immediately rushed to the scene on hearing the impact, but by the time they got there, it was too late to save anyone.

Said one: “We heard a loud noise just next to the Jib bridge; when I watch, I saw a silver-colour Raum badly damaged.

“I then saw persons running out, and when we reach, it was a bloody scene; the baby head was smashed and the mother was lying lifeless. It was tragic.”