Is abstinence better for you?

LAST week we spoke about how to healthily drink alcohol and I’ve had so many responses. Some thanked me saying that moderation is key while others claimed they have a more serious problem and would like to stop drinking alcohol altogether. I’m happy to give some advice/tips on how to do this as people who feel they have no control over their drinking should practice complete abstinence. A few weeks ago, we spoke about how to determine whether or not someone has a problem with alcohol so only you can know if you do. In case you missed it, I will ask you some brief questions. If you answer yes to four or more, you may have a problem with alcohol and should consult a professional.

1. Do you drink alcohol more than three times per week… Having more than three drinks each time?

2. Is it difficult to stop drinking when you have started in general?

3. Are you unable to carry out personal or familial duties because of your drinking?

4. Have you lost interest in activities that do not involve alcohol?

5. Has anyone around you ever expressed concern about your drinking?

6. Have you ever felt guilty about your drinking?

These questions are basic guidelines to determine whether there is alcohol abuse. However, truthfully, you just have to ask yourself one question- is your drinking preventing you from living the life you want to live?

I want to make it clear how difficult it is to come off of alcohol completely; it is actually one of the hardest drugs to stop using. This is for many reasons with accessibility, affordability, cultural acceptance, legal status and short-term pleasurable effects being just a few.

Most people who try to come off take quite a bit of time and have many relapses – which means to start back drinking. It does not make you weak if you have been unsuccessful thus far, it just means that you aren’t trying what is best for you; drug treatment is very individualistic.

However, everyone’s first step must be the same. In order to successfully quit, you must admit that you have a problem with alcohol.

Once you have done this, figure out what best works for you. Is there a particular reason you want to quit? Are you motivated by short or long-term goals?

The long-term benefits of not drinking alcohol are known by everyone. It will result in a healthier mind and body, more success in our field of work and an overall stronger immune system which means we live a longer and healthier life. It means we get to see our children and grandchildren grow up.

However, imagine something is so powerful and the thought of living longer still isn’t enough to quit!

The long process can really take a toll on those who are more motivated by short-term goals; they require almost instant gratification and results. It’s not the best way to go but it’s not a deal breaker either. All you have to do is constantly remind yourself of the short-term benefits which won’t be hard as you will experience them every day. You will gain more time that was once spent on drinking or recovering from drinking; daily time that can now be used productively. You will have more money in your pocket every day. You will automatically experience improvements in your eating and sleeping patterns which means you’ll have more positive energy. You will lose weight quickly. Your relationships will improve with you seeing more trust being given to you every day.

So, here are some tips on how to get started.

Sobriety (quitting completely) is now your number one priority which means a few things including social life and relationships will suffer in the short term- but will definitely benefit in the long run. For example, you will miss some birthdays and celebrations but those around you will understand.

This brings me to my next tip, know your triggers. This is so important. What makes you more likely to drink in the first place? Is it a certain place? Certain people? Certain emotions. Knowing this is how you get started so you can avoid as many as you can.

Develop some new coping skills. Whether we want to believe it or not, many of us –possibly without knowing- use alcohol as a method of dealing with our struggles. Many of us feel we need a drink after a tough day but there are many others things that we can do to feel better- that unlike alcohol, will still allow us to feel better the next day.

See for yourself with a benefits list. List out all the positives that come along with drinking alcohol on one side and all the negatives on the other. It will reinforce what you already know.

Tell those around you that you want to quit – the right people will support you and that way, you don’t have to completely give up your social support; you are just building better and healthier ones.

Know your options – would you be better in inpatient or outpatient treatment? While not many, Guyana has both outpatient and inpatient treatment. For outpatient, you simply go to your nearest health centre and tell them your plan to quit drinking.

There are two options for inpatient treatment, which do come with a cost. This means living in a rehabilitation centre with others who are also trying to come off of alcohol or other drugs. There is Phoenix Recovery Project, located in Mon Repos, where both men and women are treated. You can get more information at 220-6825.

The second is the Salvation Army, located in Kingston where only men are admitted. You can get more information at 227-2619.

Another option is to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings which take place at a variety of locations and are free of charge. Here is where you build a sober network with people who know exactly what you are going through. Below are a few locations.

Brickdam Presbytery

Tuesdays – 19:30- 21:00hrs

Fridays and Sundays- 18:30hrs -20:00hrs

Phoenix Recovery Project

Tuesdays 18:00hrs-19:30hrs

– Tuesdays and Thursdays s at 15:00hrs.

All you need to do for these meetings is show up.

These are not all the meetings available but now that you know about them, ask around in your community if there is one closer to you.

You need to know that it actually may be dangerous to your health to stop alcohol without the help of a doctor. This, of course, depends on the amount you drink. If you are at the stage where your body is so used to the alcohol that it experiences withdrawal, it is extremely dangerous and can even be fatal if you attempt to quit on your own. If you are at this stage, you may experience headaches, nausea, vomiting, shaking, fevers, cold sweats and trouble eating or sleeping. You may even experience mental health issues such as extreme anger, anxiety or depressive symptoms. If you are, please go into your nearest health centre so you can healthily and safely come off of alcohol. Withdrawal is the number one reason for relapse- you will need help with this.

Finally, be realistic in your recovery. Know what you are capable of doing and what you aren’t. In recovery, there is strength in knowing your weaknesses. If you falter, you are one of many. Pick yourself back up and start again with more knowledge of what causes you to drink.

Thanking you for reading. Please keep sending any topics you’d like to talk about to caitlinvieira@gmail.com

Say Yes to Life and No to Drugs! Always!

Suicide Prevention Helpline – 223-0001, 223-0009, 623-4444 or 600-7896

Do not be afraid to reach out!