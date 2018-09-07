Trinidad and Tobago’s ‘Play the Devil’ set to screen at Spectrum 14, next week

GUYANA’S Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD Guyana) 2018 film festival, “Painting the Spectrum 14” continues with two screenings that explore LGBT love, break-ups, challenges and sexual exploration.

On Tuesday, Spectrum 14 presents “Play the Devil”, a gay-themed film produced and set in Trinidad and Tobago, aiming to show the diversity of love stories and sexualities in the Caribbean.

The film is the winner of the Jury Award at the KASHISH Mumbai Queer Film Festival, winner of the Best Female Director award at the Woodstock film festival and the winner of the Special Jury Prize for Best Screenplay at the Nashville Film Festival.

On Thursday, the festival continues with a screening of eleven shorts on themes such as an amusing discussion between a mother and a gay son about sex; the separation of a lesbian couple from South Africa; the religious opposition that gay parents face; spontaneous encounters between future (or past) lovers. The films come from all over the world- Thailand, Russia, Poland, Iran, Canada, showing the many ways in which LGBTQ+ people can express their love and their desires.

“Painting the Spectrum” will continue every Tuesday and Thursday of September. The screenings take place at SASOD’s office, 203 Duncan Street, Lamaha Gardens (between Durubana Square and Eastern Highway) at 18:00 hours each evening. For more information on the screenings, visit the festival’s website: https://spectrumguyana.wordpress.com/.

Admission to the film festival is free. The films are intended for mature audiences. SASOD reserves the right to refuse admission to minors who are not accompanied by a parent or guardian or persons who do not have identification to prove that they are not minors.

The film festival aims to both offer a safe space for the LGBTQ+ Guyanese to interact and communicate, and to educate the general public by presenting queer-themed films, which are almost never screened in mainstream cinemas in Guyana. The Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) is an international and local award-winning, 15-year-old human rights movement and organisation, leading change, educating and serving communities, to end discrimination based on sexuality and gender in Guyana.