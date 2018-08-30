Justice William Ramlall tipped to chair Police Complaints Authority

President David Granger has written to Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo to inform him of his intention to appoint Justice William Ramlall as Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency , the appointment accords with Section 3 (1) of the Police Complaints Authority Act, Cap. 17:02.

Justice Ramlall, a retired judge of the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature of Guyana, specialises in criminal and civil law, particularly in the areas of analysis and assessment of evidence, the writing of judgements and the interpretation of statutes, among other skills.

He also served as a magistrate for several years , a State Counsel in the Attorney General’s Chambers; a teacher of Commercial Law and led a successful private practice.

The retired judge attended the University of Guyana, where he read for the Bachelor of Laws Part One before proceeding to the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, where he completed Parts Two and Three.

He is also the holder of a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School and was a part of several professional training programmes.