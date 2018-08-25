Exxon, ‘D’ Grill Kings sponsor team tucker

EXXONMOBIL and ‘D’ Grill Kings are two of the latest entities to join the Team Tuckers rider Raverio Tucker, ahead of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) round three, next weekend.

Set for the Bushy Park Raceway in Barbados, Tucker, will join Team Mohamed’s Matt Truelove, Matthew Vieira and John Bennett as the Guyanese super stock contingent. Yesterday he collected sponsorship from the two entities.

ExxonMobil Communications Adviser, Public and Government Affairs, Nicholas Yearwood, contended, “We decided that we would go ahead not only on his riding success but we also see that he is a good empowerment idol at least from our end.”

Meanwhile, the leading barbecue outlet, ‘D’ Grill Kings joined up with the rider, handing over the sponsorship at its restaurant at the head of D’Urban Street on Mandela Avenue.

One of the company’s chief executive officers CEO), Leslie ‘Two Feet’ Howell, said the barbecue giant was happy to be a part of Team Tucker, who have taken the superbike circuit by storm.

Howell said Team Tucker have proved themselves worthy of being one of the top outfits in the game and it is no surprise that D Grill Kings was so quick to jump at the opportunity to be a part of something so special.

The CEO explained that Tucker is a young man with extreme potential and expressed confidence in his ability to represent Guyana proudly in the upcoming championship.

Meanwhile, Tucker said it is always good to have these guys on board, going into detail to note that these guys are the best in the barbecue business – one of the spots on Mandela Avenue where he recharges at nights. (Stephan Sookram)