RDC, Region Two, saddened by the passing of our young scholar

Dear Editor,

The Regional Democratic Council of Region Two is saddened to learn about the passing of our young scholar Yogeeta Persaud. On this note; the RDC offers our profound condolences to her parents, relatives and friends.

As chairman of Region Two, I can confidently say that her passing came to our peaceful region with great shock; as a people of a small rural region, we are elated to have produced such a brilliant and dedicated child that give positive recognition to our region and country.

The RDC humbly calls on our Government to make every special effort to get the facts of her death known to her parents and to ensure that Yogeeta’s body be brought to her parents home at Zorg village within the shortest possible time for the funeral service. Let it be known that Guyana has lost one of her brilliant scholars.

Regards

Devanand Ramdatt

Regional Chairman

Region Two